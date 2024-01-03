Householders invited to recycle Christmas trees at city locations
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Householders are being invited to recycle their Christmas Trees at two city locations over the next week.
The recycling services are available at Hunters Depot, Lough Rusheen on the Barna Road, and at Merlin Woods Depot in Doughiska.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Both centres are now open for domestic householders only from 9AM-3PM each day until next Tuesday 9th January – excluding Sunday.
Galway City Council has organised the drop-offs to encourage people to ‘do their bit for the environment’ and dispose of Christmas trees properly.
The post Householders invited to recycle Christmas trees at city locations appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Ongoing frustration over lack of hedgecutting along the N59
There’s ongoing frustration over the lack of hedgecutting being carried out along the N59. ...
Approval for new housing estate in Headford
County planners have approved a new housing estate in Headford. The project, led by Monica Hynes,...
Portiuncula Hospital deters visitors as it deals with flu and COVID outbreaks
Portiuncula Hospital is asking people not to visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell as it ...
North Western Garda region sees high decrease in fraud but highest increase in theft
The North Western Garda region, which includes Galway, has experienced the highest decrease in fr...
Female workers have higher paid roles in Galway City Council
Women workers occupy higher paid roles at Galway City Council, according to the local authority’s...
Hospitals in Galway ‘need cold caps to stop chemotherapy hair loss’
Scalp-cooling technology which can prevent hair-loss in patients undergoing chemotherapy must be ...
30 percent increase in new electric car sales in Galway in 2023
New electric car sales increased by 30 percent in Galway in 2023 compared to the year previous. H...
Boston Scientific lodges plans for hundreds of new parking spaces at Ballybrit
Boston Scientific is seeking planning permission for hundreds of new parking spaces at the Ballyb...
Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton keen to expand pilot drug overdose training programme
Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton is keen to expand a pilot drug overdose tr...