Household Bulky Goods collection points open across city and county
Bulky Goods collection points are now open across Galway city and county
Items including couches, wardrobes and bedframes can be disposed of for a 5 euro gate fee if pre-registered
The bulky goods collection for households is being provided at the Tuam, Ballinasloe, and Clifden Civic Amenity Sites
In the city the service is available at Barna Recycling on Headford Road
This initiative is funded by the Government and the service must be booked in advance at BarnaRecycling.com/Booking
Items that will NOT be accepted include construction and demolition waste, electrical items, hazardous waste, ceramics, toys or trampolines
