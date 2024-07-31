Household Bulky Goods collection points open across city and county

Bulky Goods collection points are now open across Galway city and county

Items including couches, wardrobes and bedframes can be disposed of for a 5 euro gate fee if pre-registered





The bulky goods collection for households is being provided at the Tuam, Ballinasloe, and Clifden Civic Amenity Sites

In the city the service is available at Barna Recycling on Headford Road

This initiative is funded by the Government and the service must be booked in advance at BarnaRecycling.com/Booking

Items that will NOT be accepted include construction and demolition waste, electrical items, hazardous waste, ceramics, toys or trampolines

