House prices still on the rise across Galway

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Sale prices for homes throughout the county and country have continued their upward trajectory in the first six months of 2025 – with an overall increase of 5.05% in the period, a half percentage point ahead of the 4.55% increase in the previous six months.
Galway City saw three-bedroom homes up by 3.01% to €427,500 over the first half of the year, while four-bedroom homes increased by an average of 3.83% to €475,000 and two-bedroom apartments rose by 5.26% to €300,000.
The equivalent figures in the county saw three-bedroom homes up by 6.51% to €274,000; four-bedroom homes rise by 4.45% to €340,000 and two-bedroom apartments up by 6.51% to €180,000.
This is according to the IPAV’s Residential Property Price Barometer which charts prices actually achieved by auctioneers every six months for three and four-bedroom semi-detached homes and two-bedroom apartments.
Nationally, a number of market segments showed increases of less than three per cent, primarily in Dublin.
In terms of prices, Longford had the cheapest homes in the country at €220,000 in the three-bedroom category, followed by Roscommon at €223,750 and Donegal at €225,000.
“Prices have been on the up since the third quarter of 2023. It is not positive from the perspective of aspiring buyers, or indeed for the State, that increases of this magnitude would continue indefinitely,” said IPAV Chief Executive Genevieve McGuirk.
She said what’s worrying is “the supply and demand balance has been seriously out of kilter for a considerable period, and latest data is not encouraging.”
Institutional investment in residential property fell by 80 per cent in 2023 and 2024, according to the Central Bank. And while new dwelling completions in Q2 2025 showed a rise of 35% on the same period last year, commencement notices in the first seven months of 2025 are down substantially.
Ms McGuirk said all hope now rests with the Government and its much-anticipated new housing plan.
“We have to embrace new thinking. Above all, we must see coherence of policy across Government and State agencies to break down impediments so that housing policy better delivers socially and economically,” she said.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Bus commuters in Conamara region need greater shelter
A MORE expansive roll-out of bus shelters across the Conamara region was called for by local coun...
Conamara schools flock for inclusion on Safe Routes expansion
A TOTAL of 13 schools across Conamara have made applications to be included in the Safe Routes to...
Permission refused for service station off N83 at Knockdoe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a significant service station development o...
House commencements plummet in Galway during August
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHouse commencements in Galway plummeted during the mo...
Uisce Éireann crews responding to burst water main at Monivea Road
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann crews are responding to a burst water m...
Homes cannot be built on over 70 per cent of zoned land in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew homes cannot be built on more than 70 per cent of...
Homes cannot be built on over 70 percent of zoned land in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew homes cannot be built on more than 70 percent of ...
Average 2nd hand home in Galway hits 300k for first time
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe average 2nd hand home in County Galway has hit €3...
Catherine Connolly faces backlash over comments on Hamas
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD and presidential hopeful Catherine Con...