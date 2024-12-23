House prices in West rising twice as fast as rest of country

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new report has found that house prices in Western counties are rising twice as fast as those in the East.

The Irish Independent quarter 4 report shows scarce supply has seen a €10,000 rise in both Galway city and county.

Prices in Galway, Clare, Donegal, Limerick, Mayo and Roscommon have risen by 16 percent in the past three months.

That compares to a 7.5 percent rise in three-bed semi-detached homes in other counties.

The average price in Galway city is €370,000, while it’s 270,000 in the county.