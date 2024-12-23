  • Services

Services

House prices in West rising twice as fast as rest of country

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

House prices in West rising twice as fast as rest of country
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new report has found that house prices in Western counties are rising twice as fast as those in the East.

The Irish Independent quarter 4 report shows scarce supply has seen a €10,000 rise in both Galway city and county.

Prices in Galway, Clare, Donegal, Limerick, Mayo and Roscommon have risen by 16 percent in the past three months.

That compares to a 7.5 percent rise in three-bed semi-detached homes in other counties.

The average price in Galway city is €370,000, while it’s 270,000 in the county.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council urged to use Irish language more often in chamber

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Councillors and officials are being enc...

no_space
Plans for 25 new homes in Mountbellew refused permission

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPermission has been refused for 25 new homes in Mount...

no_space
Galway clergywoman hangs peace dove for people devastated by war

A Galway clergywoman is hanging a ‘dove of peace’ on her Christmas tree this festive season – to ...

no_space
Galway poet found her path to poetry through tough times with mental health

A young Galway poet, who began writing after a difficult period with her own mental health, last ...

no_space
Stellar line-up guarantees the festive spirit from Spiddal’s spiritual home of music

The cream of local and national talent – with a line-up that includes Mary Coughlan, Padraig Jack...

no_space
University of Galway gets funding to assess the carbon footprint of forestry products

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA carbon footprint assessment focusing on forest prod...

no_space
ATU Galway Researcher featured in BBC Wildlife Magazine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA study by an ATU Galway researcher has been spotligh...

no_space
Night of nostalgia as Ardrahan honours stalwarts of 1974 and ‘75 hurling success

Ardrahan Hurling Club honoured the senior hurling championship sides of 1974 and 1975 along with ...

no_space
HSE calls on Galway’s public to visit their local pharmacy for winter vaccinations

The HSE’s winter vaccination programme is well underway with the roll out of the free flu and Cov...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up