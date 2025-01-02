Hothouse Flowers still in full bloom after 40 years

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

Fiachna Ó Braonáin – alongside his old musical buddy Liam Ó Maonlaí – has been a cornerstone of one of Ireland’s most influential rock bands for close to 40 years. The Hothouse Flowers, with their trademark blend of soul, gospel, folk and pop rock, have been titanic for Irish music. From their early days busking in Dublin to the release of iconic albums People, Home and Songs from the Rain, the group will celebrate 40 years since their formation in 2025.

On February 22, as part of an Irish tour, the Hothouse Flowers play Leisureland in Galway. And though much has changed over the years, Ó Braonáin is not all that surprised that the band has stood the test of time, mainly due to the strong relationships between its members.

“We’ve a few more aches and pains in our bones than we did,” he says.

“It’s almost like it’s gone full circle and it’s doing another revolution of the same wheel. When we started off, we were totally free form.

“We busked in the streets, and we played gigs in wine bars and restaurants and clubs. From the very early days, there was this sense of anything is possible.

“And then we had this kind of career that was organised and managed and involved a record company and a business. That was remarkable; it was an amazing commercial career in terms of getting recognition internationally. And that brought us then to a time nearly 30 years ago where we called a halt to it all and shut down our shop for a year.

“That was the first ten years of the band and since we did that, we’ve been gradually coming back around to being completely independent again. Back to being a completely freeform outfit 40 years later.

“In doing so, we’ve preserved friendships and relationships and the love we have for one another by allowing each other to be who we are. Allowing each other the freedom to go off and do whatever other things that everybody thinks to do at any given moment. Be it solo shows, radio careers or collaborations outside of the band.”

Pictured: Fiachna Ó Braonáin…Hothouse Flowers’ Leisureland gig on February 22.