Hothouse Flowers still in full bloom after 40 years

-
-
Author: Cian O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell
Fiachna Ó Braonáin – alongside his old musical buddy Liam Ó Maonlaí – has been a cornerstone of one of Ireland’s most influential rock bands for close to 40 years. The Hothouse Flowers, with their trademark blend of soul, gospel, folk and pop rock, have been titanic for Irish music. From their early days busking in Dublin to the release of iconic albums People, Home and Songs from the Rain, the group will celebrate 40 years since their formation in 2025.
On February 22, as part of an Irish tour, the Hothouse Flowers play Leisureland in Galway. And though much has changed over the years, Ó Braonáin is not all that surprised that the band has stood the test of time, mainly due to the strong relationships between its members.
“We’ve a few more aches and pains in our bones than we did,” he says.
“It’s almost like it’s gone full circle and it’s doing another revolution of the same wheel. When we started off, we were totally free form.
“We busked in the streets, and we played gigs in wine bars and restaurants and clubs. From the very early days, there was this sense of anything is possible.
“And then we had this kind of career that was organised and managed and involved a record company and a business. That was remarkable; it was an amazing commercial career in terms of getting recognition internationally. And that brought us then to a time nearly 30 years ago where we called a halt to it all and shut down our shop for a year.
“That was the first ten years of the band and since we did that, we’ve been gradually coming back around to being completely independent again. Back to being a completely freeform outfit 40 years later.
“In doing so, we’ve preserved friendships and relationships and the love we have for one another by allowing each other to be who we are. Allowing each other the freedom to go off and do whatever other things that everybody thinks to do at any given moment. Be it solo shows, radio careers or collaborations outside of the band.”
Pictured: Fiachna Ó Braonáin…Hothouse Flowers’ Leisureland gig on February 22.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
A hotch-potch wish list for the beckoning year of 2025
Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s that time of year again for the alphabetical wish l...
GAA’s tax probe may trigger an exodus of volunteers
Concerns have been raised that a probe launched by the Revenue Commissioners into Galway GAA’s fi...
Capturing the faded glory of Woodlawn House
Arts Week with Judy Murphy A new book by REBECCA BROWNLIE tells the rich history of this histo...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Targeting poachers The employment of only one boat to patrol the southern and western ...
Queuing for a kiosk just to phone home
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It was the Christmas Day phone call that brought it home;...
In perfect step over need for new space
Music for Galway and Galway Dance have joined forces for this year’s Midwinter Festival which cel...
An Cheathrú Rua strive for big final date in Croke Park
By Pádraic Ó Ciardha AFTER the high that follows a county title, a provincial campaign can oft...
ACRES payout of €22m to 5,000 farmers
A DECEMBER payout of nearly €22 million in the ACRES environmental scheme through the month of De...
Disastrous defeat leaves Connacht in a major hole
Ulster 17 Connacht 7 By JOHN FALLON AT DEXCOM STADIUM CONNACHT have delivered many...