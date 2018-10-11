Hotel unveils its €9m new look

The Maldron Hotel this week unveiled the results of an extensive €9 million refurbishment programme that has seen the hotel become one of the newest and most stylish hotels in Galway city.

The hotel on Sandy Road in Galway city, which is owned and operated by Dalata Hotel Group, recently completed the revamp – extending its 104 bedroom capacity by 61 bedrooms and enhancing guest amenities such as Grain & Grill Bar and Restaurant, Red Bean Coffee Roastery and a business centre with six newly renovated meeting rooms.

The hotel was officially re-launched on Monday by the Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis and John Hennessy, Chairman of Dalata Hotel Group PLC while guests on the day included Galway hurlers Joe Canning and Conor Whelan.

The Maldron Hotel Sandy Road relaunch is the latest in a series of upgrades and improvements to the Maldron Hotel network throughout Ireland following a multi-million euro investment which includes extensions of two existing hotels while also opening a new hotel in Cork.

Dalata Hotel Group CEO Pat McCann said that the refurbishment resulted in the creation of 20 new jobs.

“With the vibrancy of Galway City and increased interest in Galway city as a destination, we want to ensure that tourists can enjoy an affordable four star hotel with exceptional amenities,” he said.

As part of the celebrations, Maldron Hotel Sandy Road Galway will be auctioning off a Canning hurl signed by Galway hurlers, Joe Canning and Conor Whelan.

All funds raised from the auction will go to CMRF Crumlin, Dalata Hotel Groups chosen charity partner for a third year running.

