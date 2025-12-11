Hotel throws doors open to help tackle isolation

The new manager at a Connemara leisure facility has made it his mission to target rural isolation among older people.

Donegal man Colin McKeevor joined the Coast Club at the Connemara Coast Hotel in Na Forbacha less than six weeks ago and says in the past few weeks, through chatting to the regulars at their Aquafit classes, he came to hear of the impact of isolation – and he wanted to do something about it.

“Coming up to Christmas, I was thinking about isolation in the community and my first idea was to set up a walking club,” he explains, laughing as he recalls receiving some wise counsel from some of their members that it might be best to leave that idea until the weather improves somewhat.

He got in touch with Galway Contact, the Barna based organisation that provides support services to older people and their families, and between them they came up with the idea to host an open day at the Connemara Coast tomorrow (Friday), December 12.

“The idea is that people can come in if they’re feeling any way lonely – they can go for a swim and meet other people, and they don’t have to be members,” says Colin.

The day will also serve as a fundraiser for Galway Contact, from which representatives will be on hand to provide advice and tell those in attendance of the supports they offer.

Caption: Iryna Nekrasova and Colin McKeevor from the Coast Club at the Connemara Coast Hotel which is hosting an open day tomorrow (Friday) as part of their efforts to target isolation in the run up to Christmas.

