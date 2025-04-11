Hot School Meals programme expanded to 63 additional Galway schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Hot School Meals Programme has been expanded to cover 63 additional Galway schools.

The programme began as a small pilot in just 30 schools, and now covers 2,850 primary schools nationwide, providing hot meals to over 475,000 children.

The latest expansion covers 713 extra schools, including 63 across Co. Galway – and a full list can be seen as Gov.ie.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan says he’ll be working to ensure the scheme is expanded even further in the future.