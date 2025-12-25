Host of top acts set for four-day tented event over the May Bank Holiday Weekend

Oranmore is the venue for a May Bank Holiday feast of music with a three-day tented event hosting the Stunning, the Coronas, B*witched, D:Ream and more to be added to the bill – and a fourth night still to be added.

Momentum Festival is described as a new independent live concert series taking place under the Crescendo Tent in Ard Na Mara – a tented live music space with a nightly capacity of 4,200.

The Stunning are the headlines of Friday, May 1, and the Coronas on Sunday, May 3 – on either side of the arrival of the Big Day Out, coming to the west for the first time, bringing 90s and 00s nostalgia from B*witched, D:Ream, Rednex and Mark McCabe. And a fourth line-up has still to be revealed for Monday, May 4.

Momentum is the brainchild of BC Ventures, founded by Cian Burke and Trevor Cullinane, both established publican/restaurateurs, alongside Commercial Director Olivia Breene – all three Oranmore residents.

Together, the team brings deep local insight, commercial experience and a shared belief in building momentum through live music.

“Momentum Festival is igniting a movement in the West of Ireland, where the pulse of live music meets the energy of our vibrant community,” said Olivia Breene of Lateralus B.

“The Big Day Out will take the stage for the first time in the west, featuring nostalgic dance and pop icons like B*Witched, D: Ream, Mark McCabe, and Rednex—it’s a celebration that promises to be electrifying, with even more exciting acts to be announced!

“Cian, Trevor and myself all live in Oranmore and we are so delighted to bring such an exciting experience to our community. We look forward to creating moments that matter and memories shared!” she added.

Festival Director Cian Burke said that the event reflected the ‘remarkable growth’ enjoyed by his native Oranmore in recent years.

“It’s amazing to be part of something that welcomes such incredible acts and kicks off with a real bang, with Momentum having the potential to evolve into a signature annual event that creates moments that matter for artists, audiences and the wider community, while driving meaningful cultural impact and regional engagement,” he said.

Pictured: The Stunning…one of the headline acts at Momentum Festival.