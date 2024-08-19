Host of artists regenerated grey Gort laneway with vibrant murals

A once-neglected corner of Gort has been transformed into a riot of colour and imagination after the local Tidy Towns Committee hosted its second annual Mural Art Jam.

Starting with the August Bank Holiday weekend, participants turned the uninspiring grey space along Kelly’s (or Courtney’s) Lane into a colourful and inspiring public art space.

These talented local artists came together to paint a series of murals on the garden walls of residents and businesses, injecting new life into this often-overlooked corner of the town.

Gort Tidy Towns is a community-based organization dedicated to enhancing the environment and overall quality of life in Gort.

Through initiatives such as the Mural Art Jam, the group aims to create a more vibrant and attractive town for residents and visitors alike.

“It was a pleasure to be invited and to be able to paint something in the Irish language, I’ve really taken a liking to this town, so I chose the word ‘ANSEO’ or ‘HERE’ to paint,” said signpainter Paul McGuigan.

Paul was joined by fellow artists Kept, Otto Stoneman, Bren McMahon, Claudia McMahon, Fernanda DeSouza, Nicole Miller Santana, Lorenna Rodrigues, Jim Ricks, and Brian Twomey.

A diverse range of styles and themes were showcased, from traditional Irish music, dry stone walls, Georgian Architecture, and W.B Yeats to more abstract, modern, and whimsical designs. The dozen plus murals not only beautify the area but are also thought provoking and serve as a reflection of the town’s rich heritage, diversity, and vibrant culture.

“The Mural Art Jam was a true community effort, bringing together artists, residents, and businesses to create a shared space that makes our town that little bit nicer to be in,” added a spokesperson from Gort Tidy Towns.

The members of Gort Tidy Towns extended their gratitude to all the property owners who generously permitted their walls to be repainted by Tidy Towns and then the artists, as well as the numerous volunteers who contributed to cleaning and priming the walls, removing litter in the area and the overall project’s success.

The committee is particularly grateful to Colm Farrell Auctioneers for their support.

Pictured: Fernanda DeSouza, Nicole Miller Santana, Lorenna Rodrigues painting on Kelly’s Lane. Photo: Annie De la Riva