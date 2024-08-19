Host of artists regenerated grey Gort laneway with vibrant murals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A once-neglected corner of Gort has been transformed into a riot of colour and imagination after the local Tidy Towns Committee hosted its second annual Mural Art Jam.
Starting with the August Bank Holiday weekend, participants turned the uninspiring grey space along Kelly’s (or Courtney’s) Lane into a colourful and inspiring public art space.
These talented local artists came together to paint a series of murals on the garden walls of residents and businesses, injecting new life into this often-overlooked corner of the town.
Gort Tidy Towns is a community-based organization dedicated to enhancing the environment and overall quality of life in Gort.
Through initiatives such as the Mural Art Jam, the group aims to create a more vibrant and attractive town for residents and visitors alike.
“It was a pleasure to be invited and to be able to paint something in the Irish language, I’ve really taken a liking to this town, so I chose the word ‘ANSEO’ or ‘HERE’ to paint,” said signpainter Paul McGuigan.
Paul was joined by fellow artists Kept, Otto Stoneman, Bren McMahon, Claudia McMahon, Fernanda DeSouza, Nicole Miller Santana, Lorenna Rodrigues, Jim Ricks, and Brian Twomey.
A diverse range of styles and themes were showcased, from traditional Irish music, dry stone walls, Georgian Architecture, and W.B Yeats to more abstract, modern, and whimsical designs. The dozen plus murals not only beautify the area but are also thought provoking and serve as a reflection of the town’s rich heritage, diversity, and vibrant culture.
“The Mural Art Jam was a true community effort, bringing together artists, residents, and businesses to create a shared space that makes our town that little bit nicer to be in,” added a spokesperson from Gort Tidy Towns.
The members of Gort Tidy Towns extended their gratitude to all the property owners who generously permitted their walls to be repainted by Tidy Towns and then the artists, as well as the numerous volunteers who contributed to cleaning and priming the walls, removing litter in the area and the overall project’s success.
The committee is particularly grateful to Colm Farrell Auctioneers for their support.
Pictured: Fernanda DeSouza, Nicole Miller Santana, Lorenna Rodrigues painting on Kelly’s Lane. Photo: Annie De la Riva
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway County Council paid €2m for public liability claims in 2023
Galway County Council had to pay out almost two million euro for public liability claims in 2023....
Galway Rose up third tonight for night one of festival
Our Galway Rose is third up tonight, for the first selection night of the festival. Medical socia...
Figures show burglaries on the rise over the last year
Burglaries within the Galway Garda Division have increased by eight per cent over the past twelve...
New Zealand historian tells the story of the family dynasty from Garbally House
A New Zealander with a passion for history – and for Ireland through his wife’s ancestry as a mem...
Significant tax judgement registered against Oranmore orthodentist
An Oranmore dentist who closed her practice after being suspended by the Dental Council, has been...
Galway man’s Wild Atlantic Way tractor trek for Gaza raised almost €16,000
A Galway man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along Ireland’s Wild Atlant...
Roadworks expected to cause delays in Clarinbridge from tomorrow.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to Roadworks in Clarinbridge Village tomorrow. It̵...
Active Travel focus on safety in Tuam
A major overhaul of the Dublin Road in Tuam is being planned to allow for better infrastructure f...
Oxford internship for Gort graduate
A past pupil of Gort Community School was recently selected for a prestigious nine-week internshi...