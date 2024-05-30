Hospitals’ €3.5 million profit from patient parking

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
The HSE took in over €3.5 million from car parking charges at UHG and Portiuncula over the past four years.
Figures provided to Regional Health Forum West showed that UHG’s car parks generated just over €1 million in 2023 alone.
The details were supplied to the health forum on foot of a question from Mayo County Councillor, Michael Kilcoyne (Ind).
Chief Officer for Community Healthcare West, John Fitzmaurice, set out that there were four fee-paying car parks at UHG located across the hospital campus.
Income from those car parks has been steadily rising over the past four years, from €630,115 in 2020 and €657,290 in 2021, to €933,593 in 2022 and €1,045,272 last year.
Mr Fitzmaurice said there were also a number of free parking spaces available at UHG, while a reduced parking rate was due to be introduced for cancer patients.
“A reduced parking fee for patients attending the radiation oncology building will be applied as soon as the car park in that area is fully operational, which is expected later this month (May).
“There is a reduced rate of €4 for parents for the duration of the inpatient stay for their baby boy/girl who is in the neonatal intensive care unit,” he said.
It was revealed that almost a quarter of a million euro was taken in from parking at Portiuncula Hospital over the same four-year period.
Caption: UHG.
