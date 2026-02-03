Horse transport company admits to illegal dumping

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A vehicle registration number written on a ferry receipt that was found among bags of rubbish dumped on a layby in Conamara helped Galway County Council to secure a litter conviction against an international horse transport company.
Before Derrynea District Court was Ciaran Sheehy, a director of CS Bloodstock and Trade Sales Limited, an equine transport company based in Ballinteskin, Stradbally, Co Laois.
Mr Sheehy, the company itself, and company secretary Ronan Sheehy were all prosecuted by Galway County Council under the Litter Pollution Act.
Prosecuting solicitor Dermot Caslin said that on January 14, 2025 several bags containing household waste were discovered dumped on a layby on the rural road between An Spidéal and Maigh Cuilinn, an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Litter Act.
Among the bags filled with dumped items were tyres, tissues, food wrappers, glass bottles, plastic containers, and other waste.
A ferry receipt containing the registration plate number of a truck belonging to CS Bloodstock helped the County Council to trace the offender.
A fine of €150 was issued but it went unpaid, which was why the prosecution was brought in court.
Ciaran Sheehy, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the offence.
Defence solicitor Michael Cunningham suggested the litter was caused by a relief driver who was hired for up to ten days’ work.
The company was not usually in Conamara, and worked in the South East of the country, he said.
Mr Cunningham said it was an administrative error that the fine was sent to Ronan Sheehy and Niall Sheehy, and his client Ciaran Sheehy would have paid it had he got it.
The maximum fine permitted for this offence in the District Court was €4,000.
Judge Fiona Lydon imposed a fine of €750 with six months to pay, plus costs of €500 to be paid to the County Council to include legal and site clean-up costs.
