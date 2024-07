An independent report produced for Horse Racing Ireland has found that the horse racing industry in the counties of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon generates €104 million in expenditure and provides 1,195 jobs locally.

In 2023 Deloitte produced an independent report for Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) on the Social and Economic Impact of Irish Thoroughbred Breeding and Racing, based on 2022 data. This report estimated Irish racing and breeding’s total expenditure to be €2.46 billion, with over 30,000 people employed, the majority of which are in rural communities.

This led us to dig deeper and assess the impact of the industry in the counties and regions across Ireland, and in the counties of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon specifically, found that the industry generates €104 million in expenditure and provides 1,195 jobs.

The West has a rich history in the racing industry, being home to some of the most popular racecourses in the country, that are also an integral part of the social fabric of their communities. All three of the regions racecourses host both Flat and National Hunt racing at Galway, Ballinrobe and Roscommon and together they attracted 172,514 racegoers in 2023. Galway is best known for their iconic seven-day Galway Festival, which is the highest attended festival in Ireland and begins on the last Monday in July every year. Ballinrobe is a hugely popular and well attended racecourse, hosting 10 summer fixtures, while Roscommon is another well attended venue which primarily hosts summer racing from May to September.

The region is also home to a large number of breeders, 326 in total, and 25 trainers. Bloodstock sales generated in the region also amounted to an impressive €6.7 million.

For more information, read the full report click here.

