Horgan boys help United to home draw against Athlone

Galway United 1

Athlone Town 1

GALWAY United ended a run of three consecutive defeats when sharing the spoils with Athlone Town at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night.

A goal somewhat against the run of play handed United a 1-0 lead at half-time, and while the home side were a bit better in the second-half, the visitors grabbed a deserved equaliser 20 minutes into the second-half, although the goal came from a marshmallow-soft penalty awarded by Fermanagh referee, Garvin Taggart.

United can thank the Horgan brothers for the draw, with Kevin pulling off a number of fine saves; while younger brother, Christopher, twice cleared off the line to keep the home side in the game.

Alan Murphy named a youthful starting XI, with Donal Higgins coming into the side in midfield, having missed the last couple of months due to Leaving Cert commitments. He was joined in the heart of midfield by Mark Hannon, who only lasted half the game before being replaced at half-time after a nervy 45-minute performance, although he was improving as the half went on.

Stephen Walsh was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, meaning Marc Ludden dropped back into the left-back position, with Cian Murphy joined in the centre of defence by Jack Lynch, who was making his first start after joining from Limerick juvenile side, Regional United.

They pair did have a couple of anxious moments – and Murphy was at fault for the penalty – but they have the look of a strong pairing.

United tanked the Midlands’ side 4-0 back in April, but it was the visitors who dominated much of the opening 45 minutes, and United were somewhat fortunate to be leading at half-time.

The goal came in the 30th minute through Wilson Waweru, his shot from 20 yards finishing off a nice right-to left move. Hannon miscontrolled a Faherty pass just inside the United half, but managed to slide in and nudge the ball towards Marc Ludden as Dean Williams closed in.

