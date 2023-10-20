The Galway public are being reminded that a new free grief counselling service for children is now available – the first of its kind in the county.

HopeSpace is based at the SCCUL Enterprise Centre in Ballybane and is open to those aged between 4 and 17.





Further information is available at HopeSpace.ie.

Councillor Mary Hoade says it’s a phenomenal service and everyone should be aware that it’s now available free of charge.

