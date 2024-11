HopeSpace is hosting an open day tomorrow for Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week.

HopeSpace provides a free one-to-one support service for grieving children and young people who are struggling with the loss of a loved one.

The service is inviting people to visit their centre for a cup of tea, and to learn more about the work they do.

The open day will be held at the SCCUL Enterprise Centre on Castlepark Road in Ballybane from 10AM-2PM tomorrow.