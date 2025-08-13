Hopes of a tourism boost for Headford with new guided tours at Ross Errilly Friary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are hopes of a tourism boost for Headford with new guided tours at the medieval Franciscan Ross Errilly Friary

The community-led initiative will be launched on Monday as part of National Heritage Week.

The tours, led by Marcus Wynne will be held 4 times a day for the week with further tours to be scheduled after Heritage Week based on public demand.

A visiting unit, donated by local builder Al Callanan, has been transformed into a tour office by Mike Connell and Fergus Hassett of Headford Men’s Shed.

Committee member John McHugh says tour operator Paul Burton planted the seed for this initiative.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington says future development will hinge on the tourism amenity being respected