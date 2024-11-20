Honourary Degrees to be awarded by University of Galway this week

Ten people will receive Honourary Degrees of the University of Galway this week.

It coincides with winter conferring at the university, which begin tomorrow on campus.

Today, Former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, will be awarded a Doctor of Laws.

Tomorrow, Journalist, author and Europe Editor for RTÉ, Tony Connelly, will receive a Doctor of Literature.

Then on Friday, the same honour will be given to former Galway Bay fm CEO and broadcaster, Keith Finnegan.

While on the same day, Internationally-renowned, traditional Irish folk singer Dolores Keane will be awarded a Doctor of Music