Honda launches its 191 campaign with deals on the CR-V and the Civic range

Car manufacturers across all brands are cranking up their assault on the market with incentives to attract buyers for the New Year. Honda is doing likewise when it comes to 191 with three offers.

Pricing starting as low as €199 per month on vehicles ordered before December 31, and registered by January 31 2019. This equates to a 3.9% APR Finance package across the range of their cars. In lieu of this, customers can opt for a Free Service Plan or one year’s free road tax.

Looking at the cars on offer, customers can drive away in a model of choice from the Civic Family Range Including the Irish Compact Car of the Year 2018, the Honda Civic 5 Door hatchback from €24,250 or the new Civic 4 Door Sedan both available in either a i-VTEC petrol and the Guinness World Record setting i-DTEC diesel engines all with Honda Sensing as standard.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.