Homes cannot be built on over 70 per cent of zoned land in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New homes cannot be built on more than 70 per cent of the lands in Galway currently zoned for housing.

It’s because the lands are lacking vital infrastructure, including wastewater, connectivity, and public lighting.

A meeting last evening heard it will cost around €75m to make all of this land accessible for new homes – but that’s money Galway County Council does not have.

In the coming weeks, senior management is set to meet with the Government’s Housing Activation Office to plead their case for funding.

Fine Gael Councillor Alan Harney says it is a serious challenge

