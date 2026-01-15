Homeowners ‘putt’ their house on Ryder Cup rent bonanza

Homeowners in County Galway are planning to cash in on the Ryder Cup taking place in Ireland next year – by renting their houses for up to €60,000 for the week.

More than 60 Galway properties are advertised for rent for September 2027 targeting international golf fans searching for accommodation for the major sporting event in Adare Manor.

The M18 inter-urban motorway linking Galway and Limerick makes accommodation here accessible to American and European tourists flying in for the prestigious tournament in County Limerick from September 13 to 19.

Homes in Galway City, Clifden, Clarinbridge, Oranmore, Claregalway and elsewhere are advertised online with rents of tens of thousands of euros for one week.

One seven-bedroom property, which claimed to be within three minutes’ walk of Eyre Square and can sleep 20 people, is priced at €50,000 for the week of the Ryder Cup.

A seven-bed property with the prestigious Taylor’s Hill address in Galway City was advertised with a rent of €60,000.

A three-bed property in Mountbellew was advertised for €40,000; a three-bed in Kilcolgan was asking for €40,000 rent; the owner of a four-bed townhouse in Bearna was asking for €20,000; while a three-bed in Claregalway has an asking price of €18,000 rent.

The owner of a four-bed in Aughrim in East Galway was asking for €34,000; while there was a five-bed property in Portumna for €27,500.

A four-bed house in Knocknacarra was advertised at €25,000 for the week; a six-bed in Clifden was available for €24,000; and the owner of a four-bed in Oranmore was asking for €49,000. The rental durations vary from one week to ten days.

Properties in Gort, Na Forbacha, An Spidéal, Moycullen, Corrandulla, Ballinasloe, Ardrahan, Kinvara and elsewhere in County Galway are listed on the website as being available to rent for the event with prices available on request.

Caption: Ryder Cup venue…Adare Manor Golf Club.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie.