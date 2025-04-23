Homeless Athenry hockey players launch fundraiser for their potential new pitch

An Athenry-based hockey club has appealed to the people of Galway to back their efforts to develop a new home pitch for the club.

Athenry Swans Hockey Club has used the facilities of Athenry Soccer Club in Moanbaun since its inception in 2021.

However, with the upcoming resurfacing of the soccer astro pitch, the new surface will unfortunately no longer be suitable for Hockey.

“Thankfully, Athenry Community Council has offered us a vital lifeline. They have graciously provided us with the opportunity to lease the currently unused tennis court area in Raheen,” said the club in a statement.

“To ensure our club can continue to thrive we will need to transform this derelict space into a facility suitable for hockey and other sports”

The club has launched a fundraising campaign to raise €25,000, which will go towards resurfacing the area with a 2G pitch – a surface that will support not only hockey but also benefit the wider community, it says.

“Over the past four years the support of the local and wider community has been invaluable, and we are incredibly grateful for it. Thanks to this support the club has grown from strength to strength.”

Athenry Swans now have a thriving group of primary and secondary school children who have discovered their love for hockey. The U-16 girls’ team is currently competing in the league, and a senior women’s team will field next September providing the 16-plus girls with the opportunity to continue playing competitive hockey.

The club says it is also working with the wider Connacht hockey community to create more opportunities for boys, while the social adults’ sessions on Tuesday nights have been hugely popular offering adults a chance to take up a new sport or to return to a game they love.

“We are determined to see this project through so Athenry Swans Hockey Club can continue to grow and serve the community for years to come. We cannot do it without your support,” the club added.

They are appealing for people to support their cause on idonate.ie, search for ‘Sponsor a Sod Athenry Swans’. Already, they have raised more than €8,000 of the €25,000 target.

Pictured: Athenry Swans Hockey Club members at their potential new ground, currently an unused tennis court in Raheen.