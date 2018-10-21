Homecomings are ‘a tragedy waiting to happen’

Dangerous practices during sports homecoming events were under the microscope at this week’s meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee, with members warning that reckless behaviour was ‘a fatality waiting to happen’.

In particular, the issues of people ‘hanging out car windows’ and sitting on top of moving vehicles were the subject of scrutiny by members of the JPC.

Chairman of the JPC, Cllr Peter Roche (FG), said the issue was first brought to his attention when concerned members of the public contacted him to relay details of three young people sitting on top of a vehicle travelling at 30km per hour, as part of a homecoming celebration.

“I don’t want to be a killjoy but this is on the agenda as a consequence of a phone call I got from people referring to what they witnessed in after-match convoys where cups are being brought home.

“I want people to enjoy themselves and generally, I have no real issue with people hanging body parts out the window,” said Cllr Roche.

“But they were outside the vehicle and the car was travelling at 30km per hour and the person who contacted me was genuinely concerned that if the vehicle had to brake, these people would have been catapulted in front of the car behind them,” he continued.

New member of the JPC, Gerry Larkin, who was Galway GAA County Chairman from 2007 to 2011, said he was ‘delighted’ this issue had been raised.

“This is a fatality waiting to happen. We need to have zero tolerance in relation to young children hanging out of cars – and it is not the child who’s to blame, it’s the parents or the team manager.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a widespread problem, but it does happen and Cumann Luthchleas Gael would completely dicourage this type of action,” said Mr Larkin.

Cllr Frank Kearney (FG) said it happened after more than just GAA matches and said it was incumbent on all organisations to ensure the safety of their members.

“This solely doesn’t apply to GAA teams and I wouldn’t like them to be singled out. There is no question whatsoever that it is highly dangerous,” said Cllr Kearney.

Chief Superintendent of the Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley, said while he too didn’t want to be a “killjoy”, it would only take one accident “for this to come to a head”.

“It will be the driver or the club that will come into the fold,” he said.

“The insurance company won’t stand over it if anything happens. It is escalating and it is dangerous.”

During the discussion, Cllr Kearney raised concerns over the practice of lighting bonfires in dangerous locations as part of the same celebrations.

“Added to that issue is when there is a town and people might light bonfires out on the road in dangerous places.

“There is no need to be outside your own house. If there is space opposite your own house, then I’ve no problem with it being there but it shouldn’t be out on the road. That applies to all sporting organisations,” said Cllr Kearney.