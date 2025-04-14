Homecoming ‘taking too long’ for Turoe Stone

The return of the Turoe Stone to its East Galway home in Bullaun is taking too long, a local TD has complained.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan welcomed confirmation that the Bronze-Age monument is set to return — but says the timeline is still too slow and the community has already waited far too long.

The stone was removed in 2013 for cleaning and expert conservation work to save its intricate carving detail for posterity.

In response to a Parliamentary Question submitted by Deputy Dolan, the Office of Public Works (OPW) confirmed that planning permission for a new pavilion-style enclosure at the original site was granted in June 2022, and that works are expected to begin in Quarter 4 of 2025, subject to consents from the Minister and the National Museum of Ireland.

“This is long-overdue progress, and I welcome the confirmation that the stone is finally on track to come home,” said Dolan.

“But let’s be honest — it never should have left. The people of Bullaun have waited years for this. A whole generation has missed out on the chance to experience the cultural and historical significance of the Turoe Stone in their own community.”

The OPW has confirmed it will apply in the coming weeks for Ministerial Consent and for permission from the National Museum of Ireland to return the Turoe Stone to its original setting, before going to tender this summer.

“The stone was removed and kept hidden from public view for years,” Dolan continued. “It belongs in Bullaun — and I’ll be holding the Department and OPW to this timeline every step of the way. The community deserves nothing less.”

Deputy Dolan said he would continue working with local stakeholders to ensure the project remains on track and that any interpretation or tourism offering respects the local community and the site’s unique significance.

“The Turoe Stone is one of Europe’s most valuable archaeological artefacts — but it’s also part of the living heritage of East Galway. It’s time to bring it home, and give it the care, respect, and visibility it deserves.