Home in the heart of Galway city

A home in a quiet cul de sac with all of the city’s conveniences on your doorstep; that is what’s on offer to any prospective owner of 27 Waterlane in Bohermore, a two-stoey home that comes to the market with a price guide of €320,000.
This three-bed, three-bath mid terrace residence comprises almost 710ft2 of living space and offers huge potential as a starter home or an investment property.
Being offered to the market with vacant possession, the house is set in a quiet cul de sac road with on-street parking and a spacious rear garden.
At ground floor there is a living room, a kitchen area to the rear and a double bedroom en suite. Upstairs are a further two bedrooms, both which are en suite.
The property is just a five-minute walk from the city centre with all conceivable services and amenities nearby, including shops, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, coffee shops,
Further details are available from the agents, DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard, 11 Francis Street, Galway.
Pictured: The exterior of 27 Waterlane in Bohermore.
