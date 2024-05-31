Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell enjoys socialising in Galway
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell was spotted out and about in Galway this week taking in the sights during a trip to Ireland.
The actor popped into Tigh Neachtain’s for a few pints and indulged in a bit of seafood at O’Grady’s on the Pier in Barna.
He was happy to pose for photos with staff at both locations, with the Cross Street bar’s Facebook page quoting a line from his movie ‘Step Brothers’ for their caption: “Did we just become best friends?”.
He also pictured with staff after a meal at Vocella’s Bistro in Longford Town. He caused quite a stir on board an Aer Lingus flight last Friday from London to Dublin when he was discovered sandwiched in a middle seat between passengers.
The star of ‘Anchorman’ and the eternal Christmas favourite, ‘Elf’ has been a regular visitor to the Emerald Isle after his father Lee traced their roots to Co Longford.
At one stage he had reportedly snapped up a €700,000 mansion on the shores of Lough Sheelin in Mountnugent, Co Cavan, which was the former home of Lord Farnham of Cavan, but that has never been confirmed. He has previously worn a Longford GAA jersey while being interviewed and is regularly seen donning an Irish rugby jersey in Los Angeles.
The native of Irvine, California became the latest in a long line of household names to invest in Leeds United, becoming a “limited partner” at the club, which was taken over by San Francisco-based 49er Enterprises last year.
Pictured: Hollywood star Will Ferrell was happy to pose for photos with staff at Tigh Neachtain and O’Grady’s on the Pier when he visited them during the week.
