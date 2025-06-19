  • Services

Holistic mindfulness event tonight in Knockma for Summer Solstice

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Knockma will host a holistic mindfulness event tonight to celebrate Summer Solstice.

The Tuam & District Mental Health Association is hosting the fundraising event at 6:30 this evening, to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

There will be music, refreshments, breathwork exercises, and the guest speaker will be Dominic McGlinchey of HQ Gym Health and Wellness.

Noreen McWalter of the Tuam and District Mental Health Association outlines what people can expect

