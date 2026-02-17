Hitting all the right notes for t Seachtain na Gaeilge festival

A talented Conamara singer and native Irish speaker has been unveiled as an ambassador for this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge festival.

Róisín Seoighe, a sean-nós singer and lead vocalist with IMLÉ from Ros ‘a Mhíl, will front the annual Irish language celebration for Conradh na Gaeilge.

Music takes centre stage at Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026, with this year’s theme, “A Ghaeilge, mo cheol thú”, celebrating the deep and enduring connection between the Irish language and music.

An Irish learner Conor Curley, lead guitarist with Fontaines D.C, is the other ambassador. Conor, who is from Co Monaghan, also boasts strong East Galway roots – in Kilreekill. His aunt Margaret Curley is a senior producer with RTÉ Radio.

At the launch Róisín Seoighe spoke about her personal connection to Irish, its influence on her music, and how she plans to use the language during the festival and beyond.

Conradh na Gaeilge said Róisín and Conor represented the many voices of Irish, “showing that the language has a place for everyone, whether you are fluent, learning, or just beginning”.

Connlaith Ní Raifeartaigh, Manager of Seachtain na Gaeilge, said she was thrilled to welcome two outstanding musicians as ambassadors for Seachtain na Gaeilge 2026.

“Conor and Róisín each bring a unique perspective to Irish through their music. Throughout the festival, they will inspire people across the country and beyond to use Irish in creative and playful ways. Seachtain na Gaeilge is an opportunity for everyone to engage with the language – from native speakers to those just starting out,” she said.

The annual Seachtain na Gaeilge festival (snag.ie) runs from March 1 to 17, with Irish-language events taking place across Ireland and around the world.

