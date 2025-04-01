Historic Galway building set for a new lease of life as a family home

A 15th century Galway castle is set to be transformed into a habitable dwelling after planning permission was granted by Galway County Council.

The owners successfully sought permission for change of use from castle structure to habitable dwelling – and the proposed internal works of the tower house including bedrooms, a new kitchen and bathroom on the first floor and associated site works.

The location is Killeen Castle, Killeen, Castlegar and the applicant is Armando Barone. Originally built in 1493, the tower house and surrounding estate is historically associated with Blake family, one of the Tribes of Galway.

It is stated in the planning application that castle is not a recorded protected structure but is of significant architectural heritage interest, not least due to its good preservation and restoration works that have been undertaken, in accordance with best conservation practice.

Planning permission was granted subject to eleven conditions. Among these was a requirement that overall castle property and adjoining residential wing combined shall be fully integrated and used as a single dwelling unit. The development shall not be subdivided, let or sold separately.

A report was provided illustrating the past and present condition of the existing tower house and detailing the proposed restoration works, including photographic evidence, was received with the application.

The site inspection revealed that restoration works are in progress. The applicant is the legal owner of the property.

The development site is located in the townland of Killeen outside of any settlement boundaries, urban fringes but in a rural area of strong urban influence.

The relatively flat subject site is located on the western side of the local tertiary road and accommodates the tower house with attached one and a half dwelling house, associated services and a relatively large garden with mature hedgerows and a small woodland area.

Proposed works include the change of use from castle structure to a habitable dwelling, including a kitchen and a bathroom and bedrooms but it is prohibited from being rented out.

Back in 2022, permission was granted for restoration works of the tower house at Killeen including the remake of the roof and the battlements, the renovation of the interior of the tower house and the extensions and the associated site works.

However, it was noted that the proposed works apply to an existing structure connected spatially with an existing dwelling house and established household. Therefore, there is no further requirement on housing needs demonstration.

It was stated that the subject site is within a low landscape sensitivity where the landscape is unlikely to be adversely affected by the changes.

Pictured: Killeen Castle, Castlegar.