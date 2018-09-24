Historian Catherine Corless to receive honorary degree from NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Historian Catherine Corless is to receive an honorary degree from NUI Galway next month.

In 2014, she revealed that hundreds of babies and toddlers had been buried in unmarked graves at a former mother and baby home in Tuam.

She’s also known for her advocacy work on behalf of the survivors, and the children who lost their lives.

Others to get an honorary degree include musician Sharon Shannon, dementia activist, Helen Rochford Brennan and biodiversity campaigner and founder of BurrenBeo Trust, Brendan Dunford.