A HIQA inspection has found perfect compliance at an asylum seeker centre in Galway City.

Inspectors assessed the Cuirt Uisce IPAS centre, which has 13 apartments catering to 52 residents.

Those living there said they were happy with the services provided and spoke highly of the staff and management.

This was the first inspection of this centre by HIQA – and it was fully compliant with over 30 regulations assessed.