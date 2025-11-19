Hildegarde Naughton wants to 'hit ground running' on first full day as Senior Minister

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hildegarde Naughton says she is looking forward to ‘hitting the ground running’ with her new senior ministerial portfolio.

The Galway West TD, and now Minister for Education and Youth, was given her seal of office by President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtarán yesterday.

There’s been a change in faces at cabinet following the resignation of Paschal Donohoe as Finance Minister.

Speaking to John Morley, Minister Naughton, says she is getting stuck into the brief straight away today