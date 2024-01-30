Hildegarde Naughton to represent the government in Singapore while Anne Rabbitte will travel to Sweden and Denmark for St Patrick’s Day

The locations where our local and national Ministers will be visiting this St Patrick’s Day have been revealed.

Galway West TD, Chief Whip and Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton will be heading to Singapore.





While Galway East TD and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth Anne Rabbitte will be travelling to Sweden and Denmark.

As is tradition, the Taoiseach will travel to the US and the Tánaiste, Canada.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath will visit China, while Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly goes to Australia.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is headed for Brazil, and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will visit South Africa and Zambia.

People Before Profit/Solidarity TD Mick Barry is still appealing to Leo Varadkar to cancel his trip, over America’s response to the conflict in Gaza.

Galway Bay FM