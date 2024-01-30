Hildegarde Naughton to represent the government in Singapore while Anne Rabbitte will travel to Sweden and Denmark for St Patrick’s Day
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The locations where our local and national Ministers will be visiting this St Patrick’s Day have been revealed.
Galway West TD, Chief Whip and Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton will be heading to Singapore.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
While Galway East TD and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth Anne Rabbitte will be travelling to Sweden and Denmark.
As is tradition, the Taoiseach will travel to the US and the Tánaiste, Canada.
Finance Minister Michael McGrath will visit China, while Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly goes to Australia.
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is headed for Brazil, and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will visit South Africa and Zambia.
People Before Profit/Solidarity TD Mick Barry is still appealing to Leo Varadkar to cancel his trip, over America’s response to the conflict in Gaza.
The post Hildegarde Naughton to represent the government in Singapore while Anne Rabbitte will travel to Sweden and Denmark for St Patrick’s Day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Major step forward for multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre
There’s been a major step forward for a multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town ce...
Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from tomorrow morning
A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties from tomorrow mor...
Power cut to lead to water outage in Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow
A power outage will cause a water outage in the Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow The water...
Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore
Gardai are investigating a spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore Most of the hous...
Local councillor working with Finance Minister to remove ‘red tape’ over storm humanitarian fund
Local councillor Martina Kinanne is working with the Finance Minister to remove the ‘red ta...
Plans for new housing estate of 74 homes in Claregalway
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Claregalway of 74 homes. The project, led by O...
Cllr seeking explanation for Galway City Council’s slow Crown Square move
“Why is it taking so long for the City Council to start moving to their new Crown Square offices ...
Woman who died after being hit by bus in London was from Cortoon
It’s been confirmed that the Galway woman who died after being hit by a bus in central London yes...
Forum Connemara to offer free environmental management courses in February
FORUM Connemara is offering free environmental management courses next month. The Dúlra project w...