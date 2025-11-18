Hildegarde Naughton tipped for cabinet promotion in re-shuffle as Paschal Donohue set to resign

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton is tipped for a cabinet promotion in a re-shuffle sparked by Paschal Donohue’s imminent resignation.

The Finance Minister will announce his resignation later and will also step down as a TD later this week.

He’s set to take on a new role as Managing Director at the World Bank, and reports suggest Simon Harris will take on his Finance portfolio.

That’ll leave open the Foreign Affairs position, which is to be taken over by Helen McEntee, with Hildegarde Naughton to take her Education portfolio.