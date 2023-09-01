Hildegarde Naughton on site at EP to oversee HSE harm reduction services for drug use
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD, and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton will be on site at Electric Picnic today to oversee the HSE’s harm reduction services for drug use.
The safer nightlife programme is encouraging festival-goers to surrender drugs anonymously to drug bins provided on site.
The programme aims to reduce the risks associated with drug use at concerts and festivals.
Minister for Public Health and the National Drug Strategy Hildegarde Naughton says she will be on site with volunteers to give advice.
