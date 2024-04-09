Hildegarde Naughton in running for promotion in Simon Harris’s new Cabinet
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway West TD and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton is in the running for a Cabinet promotion today.
Simon Harris is likely to be the only name nominated to replace Leo Varadkar today, and will make changes once he becomes Ireland’s 16th Taoiseach.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There is much speculation about who will be given the two vacant Ministries left by Simon Harris, and Simon Coveney who stood down from his role last week.
It’s expected TD Peter Burke will take up the Enterprise post, while Deputy Naughton is reportedly in the running for the Higher Education post.
Yesterday evening Leo Varadkar met with President Michael D.Higgins to formally tender his resignation.
He will remain as Acting Taoiseach until a new leader is in place, but it’s expected he will be relieved of that duty by lunchtime.
Simon Harris is the only person likely to be put forward for election today and will then receive his seal at the Aras before choosing his Cabinet.
Whatever is decided, it is expected the new Cabinet will then meet the President this evening to receive their seals before their first meeting takes place.
The post Hildegarde Naughton in running for promotion in Simon Harris’s new Cabinet appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Extensive Garda operation underway near Curraghline in search for missing man
An extensive Garda operation is underway near the N84 Curraghline in search of a missing man. Sev...
82 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals
82 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. 10 are on trolleys in Portiuncula...
Loughrea councillors support motion to reduce all local school speed limits to 30km/h
Councillors in the Loughrea area are seeking to reduce speed limits outside their local schools t...
Public consultation on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme expected by end of summer
It is anticipated the public consultation in relation to the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme wil...
Sean Canney confirms he will support Simon Harris in Taoiseach vote this morning
Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has confirmed he will support Simon Harris in this morning...
Bon Secours Galway announces €36.5m expansion plans
Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has announced major expansion plans worth €36.5m. The investment w...
Respiratory patients breathe sigh of relief as care hub slashes waiting times
Patients seeking treatment for the respiratory conditions COPD and asthma have seen their hospita...
Lights at ‘treacherous’ crossing kept residents awake at night
New flashing beacons at a ‘treacherous’ pedestrian crossing on the Clybaun Road have been removed...
Work on Pearse Stadium floodlights could start this year
Galway GAA is advancing plans to erect floodlights at the organisation’s flagship stadium in Salt...