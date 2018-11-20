Higher planning board refuses Claregalway homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A housing development which had been planned for Claregalway has now been ruled out.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned the decision made by the county council to allow 31 houses be built at Lakeview.

The county council had granted permission for the demolition of a single storey house at Lakeview to be replaced with 31 new homes.

