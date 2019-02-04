An Bord Pleanála rules out hospice at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial plan to build a new hospice building at Merlin Park in the city has been refused.

Galway Hospice has been refused planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the new facility which would have been adjacent to Merlin Park Hospital.

Galway Hospice was previously granted planning permission for the new daycare and residential unit by the city council last year.

The current facility operated by Galway Hospice in Renmore has reached capacity and the charity finds it difficult to meet demand.