Higher Education Minister to open new apprenticeship training facility at GRETB
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Minister for Further and Higher Education will officially open a new apprenticeship training facility in Mervue today.
The centre will greatly increase the number of spaces available for apprentices in training workshops and classrooms.
It’ll provide new craft workshops for Electrical, Plumbing, Carpentry and Joinery, Metal Fabrication and Pipefitting.
Minister Patrick O’Donovan will open the facility at Galway and Roscommon ETB’s Mervue Campus at 1:30 this afternoon
The post Higher Education Minister to open new apprenticeship training facility at GRETB appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
