  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Higher Education Minister launches University of Galway’s five-year Strategic Plan

Published:

Higher Education Minister launches University of Galway’s five-year Strategic Plan
Share story:

The University of Galway has set out its five-year blueprint for development – with a renewed focus on being a research-intensive globally connected higher education institution.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless unveiled the University of Galway’s Strategic Plan 2025-2030 – entitled Of Galway, For the World – which will see the institution invest in new systems and spaces to better support teaching and research excellence.

Among those are the construction of the new Library and Learning Commons in the centre of the campus and the development of a new Student Success Centre that will engage students in new ways of learning and support their progression, success, health and wellbeing throughout their university journey.

The Strategic Plan 2025-2030 will focus on the University’s core mission to nurture talent and generate knowledge for the world.

This mission will be guided by the University’s existing values of Excellence, Respect, Openness, Sustainability, and Belonging – a new value which students asked for.

The document sets out areas of strategic priorities – Distinctive Research Impact; Education for the Future; and Effective and Sustainable Organisation that Empowers our People.

The Strategic Plan identifies four research pillars in which University of Galway will make a distinctive impact in the years ahead: Innovation for Health; Creativity, Culture & Society; Sustainable & Resilient Environments: Earth & Ocean; and Decisive Data & Transformative AI.

Further initiatives include a Future Talent Programme that will invest to attract new talent in research, teaching and professional services to Galway, develop current staff, and grow a PhD cohort through targeted programmes.

It also includes the new Research Process Improvement Project – a multi-faceted programme that improves the research journey and experience to maximise impact.

And it revealed an ambitious Technology-Enablement Programme – a significant investment in Information and communication technology (ICT) operating models and the successful delivery of digital infrastructure projects, which will be critical to the University’s success in the coming years.

The Strategic Plan was launched at a special event on campus with Minister Lawless where innovative and impactful research was showcased.

Minister Lawless described the plan was the foundation for ‘an exciting time’.

“There are many new developments and the sense of ambition and innovation on campus is tangible,” he said.

“University of Galway has a proven track record of embedding creativity and excellence in providing a diverse range of programmes and putting the student experience at the centre of teaching and learning. The new Strategic Plan is the next step on that journey.”

Chair of Údarás na hOllscoile, Dr Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, said they were excited to share the outcome of this work and look forward to the next chapter of the University’s strategic journey.

Pictured at the launch of University of Galway’s Strategic Plan were (from left) Deputy John Connolly, FF Spokesperson on Further and Higher Education; Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless; Professor Peter McHugh, Interim President of University of Galway, and Dr Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, Chair of Údarás na hOllscoile.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Fine Gael Councillor encourages Men's Sheds to apply for funding following announcement by department

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local Fine Gael councillor has said Men's Sheds in ...

no_space
Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation on Inisbofin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClifden RNLI were tasked with assisting a casualty on...

no_space
Mayor of Galway announces charities to benefit from Mayoral Ball

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Mayor of Galway, Peter Keane, has announced the c...

no_space
Forsa Trade Union to hold two divisional conferences in Galway this week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Fórsa trade union will host two divisional confer...

no_space
Water supply restored in Galway city following burst water main

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann crews have completed essential repair w...

no_space
Play days will be better than ever at Palace Grounds in Tuam

One of the busiest and best equipped playgrounds in the county has received funding of almost €19...

no_space
Ballinasloe housing development need water investment

The building of much-needed housing in Ballinasloe depends on its water infrastructure - but Uisc...

no_space
Uisce Éireann crews repairing burst water main in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann crews are working to repair a major bur...

no_space
National award for local SPAR manager

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBrian Joyce of SPAR at the Galway Plaza in Killtullag...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up