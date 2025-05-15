  • Services

Higher Education Minister concerned over delays to student accommodation in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Higher Education Minister concerned over delays to student accommodation in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Higher Education Minister has expressed concern over delays to purpose-built student accommodation in Galway.

Minister James Lawless is in the city today for a series of engagements at University of Galway.

They include the launch of a new pharmacy course and the turning of the sod on a new library building.

Speaking to John Morley ahead of his arrival, Minister Lawless was asked about the biggest challenges facing students.

And he accepted accommodation is a major issue.

