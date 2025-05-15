Higher Education Minister concerned over delays to student accommodation in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Higher Education Minister has expressed concern over delays to purpose-built student accommodation in Galway.

Minister James Lawless is in the city today for a series of engagements at University of Galway.

They include the launch of a new pharmacy course and the turning of the sod on a new library building.

Speaking to John Morley ahead of his arrival, Minister Lawless was asked about the biggest challenges facing students.

And he accepted accommodation is a major issue.