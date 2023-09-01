High volume of objections to planned new housing estate in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high volume of local objections have been made against a planned new housing estate in Athenry.
Coffey Construction is seeking permission for 91 new homes at a site at Parklands, which would be accessed via the existing estate.
As well as 91 homes – most of which would be two and three-bed units – there’d be a work hub and creche.
But there’s been a considerable number of local objections to the plans.
Several claim that the lands are under consideration for zoning as Residential Phase 2 under the new Athenry Local Area Plan.
That would mean they couldn’t be built on until all lands zoned Residential Phase 1 had been exhausted.
Several others argue that a lane identified to accommodate construction traffic is completely unsuitable and would create major safety issues.
It’s also argued that the laneway is in private ownership and the developer has no right to use or alter it.
Others said they’re not inherently against the plans, but claim the developer has unfinished business with regards the management of the existing Parklands estate.
One submission said they support the plans – but a new access road is badly needed rather than using the existing Parklands estate.
Another objection claims that some of the planned units in the new estate would overlook homes in nearby existing estates, invading their privacy.
County planners are due to make a decision in the coming weeks.
