High tide advisory continues for Galway coastal areas until midday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A high tide advisory continues this morning for Galway coastal areas

Met Éireann says Highest Astronomical Tide levels are forecast to be approached or exceeded along Galways’ Atlantic coastline.

That’s due to a combination of forecasted storm surge, tidal prediction and significant wave heights.

Galway County Council is reminding the public to take extra care near coastal areas.

The Met Éireann alert has been in place since midday on Monday, and expires at midday today.

