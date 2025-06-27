  • Services

High-tech EV charger in Westside is first of its kind in Ireland

High-tech EV charger in Westside is first of its kind in Ireland
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Overcast skies and lashing rain weren’t enough to spoil the launch of a special EV charger in Westside this afternoon.

The unit at Westside Community Centre is the first of its kind in Ireland – a solar-powered unit, with its own battery source rather than relying on the grid.

It offers reduced rates for charging electric cars, and it’s particularly aimed at those who don’t have a driveway to charge their own electric vehicles. .

David Nevin was there – and he first spoke to Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard about the importance of providing infrastructure like this.

