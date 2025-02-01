High-speed connectivity on the way as over 2,100 near Clonfert and Maam

The company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan has confirmed that construction is underway to deliver high-speed broadband to over 2,100 homes, farms and businesses in the Clonfert and Maam deployment areas of the county.

National Broadband Ireland confirmed that build works are underway for over 900 premises in the Banagher deployment area near Clonfert. This includes the rural communities of Eyrecourt, Redmount Hill and Lismany.

And build works have also commenced for almost 1,200 premises in near Maam, including the rural surrounds of Letterbreckaun and Cloonbur.

In all, 40,000 premises in Co Galway are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools.

As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Galway will receive €153M of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up-to-date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Galway and there is a total of 24,474 premises that can now order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 8,548 premises already connected to the network.

“Our teams are working on the ground all over the country and considerable progress has been made on the developments in Galway,” said TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland Deployment.

High-speed fibre broadband is now available to order for almost 24,500 premises including almost 2,600 premises near Athenry; 2,500 near Ballinasloe; over 3,000 near Duniry; almost 1,600 near Gurteen; 1,100 near Inverin; over 2,500 near Loughrea; almost 1,100 near Leitir Móir, and over 3,700 in the rural surrounds of Galway City.

“We are working hard on the ground to progress other areas of the county through engineering survey and design phases. We are encouraging Galway residents to visit the NBI website to check their Eircode and sign up for updates,” said Mr Malone.

“Our overarching goal is to improve digital connectivity across the country. With minimum internet speed of 500 megabytes per second, this new Fibre-to-the-Home network will play a pivotal role in sustaining local businesses and communities.”

