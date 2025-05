This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bathing has been prohibited on the East End Beach in Inisbofin

Galway County Council says samples this week had elevated levels of bacteria

They relate to E-coli and Enterococci and the very heavy rainfall may have contributed to the high levels.

Further sampling will be carried out in the coming days and updated advice will then be provided by the HSE

The Council says the Do Not Swim notices will be put up today