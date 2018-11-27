High level information event for Galway’s community and voluntary groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Public Participation Network will host a special information and networking event tomorrow evening in Claregalway.

The Galway PPN enables over 800 community and voluntary groups to liaise with local and national government to have their say on issues that affects them.

The network helps groups to elect representatives to local authority committees and other policy making boards and agencies.

Tomorrow’s free event will feature over 20 information stands from services and organisations from across Galway, along with a talk on the challenges to living in rural Ireland by the CEO of Irish Rural Link, Seamus Boland.

The gathering takes place tomorrow evening from 6.30 in the Claregalway hotel.

Galway County PPN Resource Officer Denise Feeney says the event is an excellent way for community groups to learn from each other, tune in to FYI Galway from 5 for an extended interview on this topic.