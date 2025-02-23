High level EU visit to Galway to take place tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A high level EU visit to Galway will take place from tomorrow to discuss cohesion funding

Regional Development Committee MEPs will travel to Galway and the Midlands for discussions with local stakeholders

The delegation will be led by Committee Vice-Chair Lubica Karvasová from Slovakia

Committee members included in the visit include local MEPs Ciaran Mullooly, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen

The group will visit Galway Port to learn about its future development plans and their impact on the city of Galway and the wider region.

They also visit Athenry to discuss the possibility of using EU funding to reopen a former railway line as part of the Western Rail Corridor

In addition, they will speak with academics at the Atlantic Technological University Mountbellew, which has benefitted from ERDF funding.