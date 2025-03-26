  • Services

Services

High-level designs considered by Government to develop new courthouse at Dyke Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

High-level designs considered by Government to develop new courthouse at Dyke Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

High-level design options are being considered by Government to assess the suitability of the Dyke Road for the development of a new city courthouse.

The Courts Service of Ireland and Galway City Council have held discussions on the matter – with the County Hall carpark also being looked at as a potential site.

The land at Dyke Road, which hosts the Black Box Theatre and carpark, is earmarked for up to 200 social and affordable homes, along with civic and commercial spaces.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan says the Galway Courthouse will be included in a submission for a revised National Development Plan.

Galway West TD John Connolly says we need to ensure a plan is in place for the existing courthouse once a new site is chosen

More like this:
no_space
Boston Scientific Galway announces two-year charity partnership with National Breast Cancer Research Institute

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBoston Scientific Galway has announced a two-year cha...

no_space
Connemara housing activists join Leinster House protest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara housing activists today joined a protest at...

no_space
Galway designer to showcase at Ireland's biggest fashion show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local designer will tomorrow be showcased at Irelan...

no_space
Galway City Council delegation celebrates 50 years of twinning with Lorient

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA delegation from the city has completed a three-day ...

no_space
Meetings secured with Intergration Department over Carna and Kinvara asylum seeker plans

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMeetings have been secured with the Department of Int...

no_space
Plans lodged for large scale residential development in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a large scale residential ...

no_space
Clifden RNLI rescues broken-down fishing vessel

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClifden RNLI has come to the rescue of a broken-down ...

no_space
Galway towns and villages rank high on rural transport progress on national index

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSix Galway towns and villages have been ranked in the...

no_space
Report finds Galway City among least affordable places for first-time buyers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew research shows that Galway City is among the leas...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up