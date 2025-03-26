High-level designs considered by Government to develop new courthouse at Dyke Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

High-level design options are being considered by Government to assess the suitability of the Dyke Road for the development of a new city courthouse.

The Courts Service of Ireland and Galway City Council have held discussions on the matter – with the County Hall carpark also being looked at as a potential site.

The land at Dyke Road, which hosts the Black Box Theatre and carpark, is earmarked for up to 200 social and affordable homes, along with civic and commercial spaces.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan says the Galway Courthouse will be included in a submission for a revised National Development Plan.

Galway West TD John Connolly says we need to ensure a plan is in place for the existing courthouse once a new site is chosen