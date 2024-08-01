High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in.
Online registration opened at 6PM yesterday, and closes at 11AM this morning for judging, and the winner will be announced after 3PM.
There is a €13,000 on offer between the Best Dressed Lady and Best Hat Competitions, sponsored by The Connacht Hospitality Group.
Head Judge Mandy Maher says they are always keeping an eye out for style around Ballybrit, but she still recommends registering:
